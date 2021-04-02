Bayern without Lewandowski, French title tussle and long-awaited final - what to watch in Europe

The 2020 Copa del Rey final, which was originally scheduled for last April and saw its semi-finals played before the first coronavirus lockdown in Spain, sees the Basque rivals face off in Seville.

The winners will only hold the trophy for two weeks before the 2021 final, though, also at La Cartuja.

But Bilbao will be hoping for a golden fortnight, with Marcelino's side also in this season's showpiece against Barcelona.

Saturday's match will be the first ever Cup final Basque derby.

Bilbao have won the tournament 23 times, second only to Barca, while Sociedad have lifted the trophy twice.

Desperation on both sides of Turin divide

Torino v Juventus, Saturday 1600 GMT

As Juventus attempt to stay in touch with Serie A leaders Inter Milan, city rivals Torino are in a fight of their own against relegation having won just four times all season.

Juve's pursuit of a 10th successive Italian title sustained another heavy blow with defeat by Benevento last time out leaving Andrea Pirlo's team 10 points off the pace.

However, they have prevailed on 10 of their past 11 visits to Torino, currently in 17th place, and lost just one of the last 29 top-flight meetings between the two sides.

Torino are banking on the experience of former player Davide Nicola to keep them up. The 48-year-old rescued Crotone from the brink in 2016/17, collecting 20 points from the final nine games to spare them from the drop.