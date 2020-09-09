The teenager has achieved great things on the international football scene since moving to Canada as a child and finally moving to Bayern Munich in Europe at 18.

Alphonso was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp in Buduburam after his parents fled the civil war in Liberia. Alphonso’s family was able to migrate to Canada when he was five years and settled in Edmonton, Alberta, in Canada.

At fourteen years of age, Davies was enrolled in the Vancouver Whitecaps residency program. He made history in the MLS as the youngest player to feature in a game, at the age of fifteen years, eight months, and fifteen days old.

Alphonso was featured in 65 MLS games before agreeing to join Bayern Munich at a record price. He would have been eligible to represent his country of birth at the international level, but he chose to play for Canada. Davies featured in Canada’s U-17 and U-20 junior teams before making history as the youngest player to feature in a senior match in June 2017. His first match was against Curacao, coming only a week after getting his citizenship.

Though many Ghanian patriots would have loved for Alphonso to play for the African nation, Damba has encouraged them to appreciate him either way.

According to Damba, Alphonso’s young age shielded him from knowing what his parents went through in Ghana. Damba was part of the Ghanian national team, the Black Stars that featured in the 1992 African Cup of Nations.

Damba added that Davies might be a loss of talent to Ghana, but it’s important to remember that he had to go through a process, and the opportunities were opened to him in Canada. It’s in Canada where his talent was identified, nurtured, and made him who he is today.

Damba went on to add that Ghana should not feel out because he does not play for the country. Something to be proud of is that he traces his roots to Ghana. Additionally, he may not be a good fit for the Ghanaian national team.

Davies has made tremendous improvements since joining Bayern Munich in January 2019. During the second half of the 2018/2019 season, Alphonso played six games for the senior team, making him the club’s youngest goalscorer over the last two decades. The Canadian international netted a late strike in the 6-1 drumming of Mainz, before ending Bayern’s campaign with the DFB Cup and Bundesliga medals.

Though Davies was traded as an attacking winger, he became the first-choice left-back for Bayern during their 2019/2020 campaign. Davies started in 37 out of 51 league games for Bayern, helping them finish the DFB Cup, Bundesliga, and UEFA Champions league in a defensive mode. Nonetheless, Davies remains to be the first Canadian to play and win the Champions League final.