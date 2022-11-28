Beautiful moments from the Black Stars' game against South Korea

Following their loss against Portugal in the first game, Ghana needed to avoid a defeat to have any chance of staying in the tournament.

With stakes high, Ghana went into the game with a cautious approach but an intent from their starting lineup to get the needed win.

Coach Otto Addo two changes with Tariq Lamptey and Jordan Ayew coming in for the South Korea game.

Korea started with a lot of possession but Ghana gradually came into the game posing threats with crosses. Ghana’s exploits made gains as Mohammed Salisu gave the Black Stars a lead in the 24th minute.

The Black Stars doubled their lead with Mohammed Kudus scoring the second for Ghana.

Jordan Ayew who had his first start for the FIFA World Cup was the man behind the assists for the two first-half goals.

Ghana managed the game in the first half to go into the interval leading by two goals to nil.

South Korea started the second half with one mission which was to attack. The Koreans started playing crosses into the box to unsettle the defence of Otto Addo’s men.

Their threats paid off 13 minutes after the break as Gue-Sung Cho pulled one back for South Korea. Ghana had a 3-minute chaos just as their game against Portugal to concede another goal to put the game level with Gue-Sung Cho grabbing his double.

Ghana was then put on the defence with South Korea pushing for a winner.

However, Mohammed Kudus grabbed his second on the day, taking the Black Stars of Ghana into a 3-2 win.

Below are beautiful moments from the game:

