Bebou double lifts Hoffenheim to third in Germany

Covid-hit leaders Bayern Munich lost 2-1 at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach on Friday meaning second-placed Borussia Dortmund can trim the Bavarians' nine-point lead when they play Eintracht Frankfurt away later Saturday.

In Sinsheim, Augsburg took an early lead through a header by Michael Gregoritsch before Bebou converted crosses from the left, then right to put Hoffenheim ahead before defender David Raum bagged their third goal in stoppage time.

"Even when we were 1-0 down, we knew we could turn the game around," said Bebou.

"I'm delighted with the win. One goal is enough, two is even better and the next goal is to get three," he joked having already scored his first Bundesliga hat-trick against bottom side Greuther Fuerth last November.

Hoffenheim's home win allowed them to leap-frog both Freiburg and Leverkusen, who drew at home to Arminia Bielefeld and Union Berlin respectively.

Freiburg threw away a two-goal lead at home as Bielefeld's Japan midfielder Masaya Okugawa, then substitute forward Bryan Lasme scored second-half goals to seal a 2-2 draw in Germany's Black Forest.

Lasme's equaliser three minutes from time was down to a mistake by Freiburg stand-in goalkeeper Benjamin Uphoff on his Bundesliga debut with first choice Mark Flekken sidelined by Covid.

"It was a shame for him," Freiburg coach Christian Streich said after Uphoff fumbled a near-post save for Lasme's goal.

"He (Uphoff) deflected the second goal and for the first he was too far in front of his goal, but they weren't bad mistakes."

Freiburg had been 2-0 up 20 seconds into the second-half when South Korean midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong netted after Janik Haberer gave the hosts an early lead with a long-range shot.

In Leverkusen, Germany defender Jonathan Tah headed in the hosts' late equaliser to seal a 2-2 draw with Union Berlin.

Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick bagged his 17th Bundesliga goal this season from a tight angle to give Leverkusen a first-half lead after a powerful run by team-mate Moussa Diaby.

However, Union attacking midfielder Grischa Proemel scored twice before Tah headed in a Karim Bellarabi cross six minutes from time.

Portugal striker Andre Silva scored twice as hosts RB Leipzig routed 10-man Mainz 4-1 with Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai also getting on the scoresheet.

Visitors Mainz had defender Alexander Hack sent off after just 20 minutes for using his arm to block a Silva shot that was heading into the goal.

Hack trudged off and Silva converted the resulting penalty while Szoboszlai doubled Leipzig's lead just after the break when the Hungarian midfielder fired home after Nkunku's perfectly-timed pass.

South Korea's Lee Jae-sung pulled a goal back for Mainz, but just 62 seconds later Leipzig were 3-1 up when Szoboszlai returned the favour by setting up Nkunku before Silva grabbed his second.