Bechem United and Ashanti Gold are the only sides undefeated this season in the Ghana Premier League.

Ashanti Gold are the highest-scoring club this season, having bagged 14 goals and they are the only side with double figures.

Hafiz Konkoni is the marksman for Bechem United and he has already bagged two (2) goals this season. He will relish increasing his goal tally to mark his birthday which falls on 27th December.

The Miners won their last league game 5-1 against Kumasi King Faisal and both Yaw Annor and Isaac Opoku Agyemang.

AshGold lying 5th on the league log can go top of the league ladder when they manage a win against Bechem United who are 2nd on the league log but tied with league leaders Karela and Great Olympics on 11 points.

The four-times champions of Ghana have drawn their two away league games this season: 2-2 at Hearts and 1-1 at Eleven Wonders, whereas Bechem United have also won their two home league matches: defeated WAFA and Karela (their first defeat of the season.

The last time Bechem United lost at home was in 2017 on matchday nine against WAFA. They have since made the place a fortress.

AshGold last won an away league game on matchday 22: a 0-2 victory against Bolga All Stars.

It should be noted that 2017 was the time the league was successfully played.

Head to head

Bechem United have dominated Ashanti Gold in their league encounters: In 10 games played Bechem United have won 4, lost 2 and drawn 4 against the Obuasi giants.

At the home grounds of Bechem United Ashanti Gold are yet to chalk a win in five league games: lost two (2) and drawn three (3).

The only league game played between then in the month of December ended 2-2 at Bechem in 2013.

Total- 10

Ashanti Gold wins- 2

Bechem United’s wins- 4

Draws- 4

At Bechem United’s home

At the home of Ashanti Gold

Total- 5

Ashanti Gold wins- 0

Bechem United’s wins- 2

Draws- 3

N/B: The head to head doesn’t involve their league ties in 2018 and 2020 because these seasons were truncated.

Unofficial

11/03/20

Ashanti Gold 0-1 Bechem United

31/03/18

Bechem United 1-1 Ashanti Gold

Official

Matchday 25

2017

Matchday 6

12 Mar '17

Ashanti Gold 2-4 Bechem United

Matchday 25

27 Aug '17

Bechem United 1-0 Ashanti Gold

2016

Matchday 11

08 May '16

Ashanti Gold 0-0 Bechem United

Matchday 20

20 Jul '16

Bechem United 1-1 Ashanti Gold

2015

Matchday 5

04 Feb '15

Ashanti Gold 2-1 Bechem United

Matchday 26

05 Aug '15

Bechem United 0-0 Ashanti Gold

2013/2014

Matchday 14

08 Dec '13

Bechem United 2-2 Ashanti Gold

Matchday 17

16 Feb '14

Ashanti Gold 0-2 Bechem United

2011-2012

Matchday 9

30.11. 15:00

Bechem United 2 - 0 Ashanti Gold

Matchday 22

01.04. 15:00

Ashanti Gold 1 - 0 Bechem United