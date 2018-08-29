Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Benfica, PSV, Red Star book Champions League places


Football Benfica, PSV, Red Star book Champions League places

Former winners Benfica, PSV Eindhoven and Red Star Belgrade all booked Champions League group berths on Wednesday, joining the likes of holders Real Madrid and Premier League champions Manchester City in Thursday's draw in Monaco.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Benfica's Brazilian defender Jardel Vieira, pictured April 2016, headed an equaliser before PAOK keeper Alexandros Paschalakis condeded a penalty which Eduardo Salvio converted on 26 minutes play

Benfica's Brazilian defender Jardel Vieira, pictured April 2016, headed an equaliser before PAOK keeper Alexandros Paschalakis condeded a penalty which Eduardo Salvio converted on 26 minutes

(AFP/File)

Former winners Benfica, PSV Eindhoven and Red Star Belgrade all booked Champions League group berths on Wednesday, joining the likes of holders Real Madrid and Premier League champions Manchester City in Thursday's draw in Monaco.

Benfica, champions in 1961 and 1962 and runners-up on five occasions, pulled out all the stops to beat PAOK Salonika of Greece 4-1 away after a lame 1-1 home draw.

PSV, who beat the Portuguese in the 1988 final, knocked out BATE Borisov of Belarus 3-0 for a 6-2 aggregate canter.

Red Star, the 1991 champions, meanwhile left it late as they emerged by the skin of their teeth, coming from two goals down to draw 2-2 at Salzburg of Austria and advance on away goals after a goalless home encounter.

Benfica made it a ninth straight appearance in the group phase as they overcame a PAOK side who took an early lead through Aleksandar Prijovic,

Skipper Jardel headed an equaliser before PAOK keeper Alexandros Paschalakis conceded a penalty which Eduardo Salvio converted on 26 minutes.

Pizzi made it 3-1 before the break and Salvio added the coup de grace with another spotkick.

PSV, coached by Mark van Bommel, advanced with goals from Steven Bergwijn and Luuk de Jong in the opening period before Mexican World Cup star Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, whose goal saw off Germany in Russia, finished matters off for the Dutch champions.

Salzburg were for their part left kicking themselves when they slid out having led with two goals from Israeli Munas Dabbur, one from the spot.

Comorian striker El Fardou Ben Nabouhane scored twice in as many minutes midway through the second half to see Red Star advance to the group stage for the first time since the year after their competition win.

For the deflated Austrians it was their unlucky 13th failure to qualify since the 1994/95 season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

CAF Confederation Cup: Ghanaian champions suffer 6-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca CAF Confederation Cup Ghanaian champions suffer 6-0 defeat against Raja Casablanca
Football: Morgunov lands pb of 5.91m in Zurich exhibition Football Morgunov lands pb of 5.91m in Zurich exhibition
Football: Europe's elite descend on Monaco for Champions League draw Football Europe's elite descend on Monaco for Champions League draw
Football: Vieira hoping for lift-off after awful start with Nice Football Vieira hoping for lift-off after awful start with Nice
Football: Kaka back in Italy to discuss AC Milan role Football Kaka back in Italy to discuss AC Milan role
Football: Newcastle suffer early League Cup exit, Everton roll on Football Newcastle suffer early League Cup exit, Everton roll on

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
3 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey makes Stonebwoy’s song popular...bullet
4 Black Stars I won’t entertain ‘tin gods’ in Black Stars squad –...bullet
5 Pele, Kaka Why many Brazilian footballers have just one namebullet
6 Crisis Managers that could succeed Mourinho at Man Unitedbullet
7 Listicles Jose Mourinho’s five worst defeats as a managerbullet
8 Confederation of African Football CAF deny reports of...bullet
9 New Beginning Saani Daara now General Manager of Zylofon...bullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
4 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
5 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in Cape Coastbullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
9 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Zimbabwe's midfielder Khama Billiat, pictured January 2017, and teammate Khotso Malope both scored goals that put the Amakhosi Chiefs in control midway through the second half
Football Battling Kaizer Chiefs remain winless after collapse
Stephane Pauwels, one of Belgium's top football TV presenters, has been charged with armed robbery as part of a police crime probe
Football Belgian TV presenter charged with armed robbery
FIFA announces the mandate of Normalisation Committee
Ghana Football FIFA announces the mandate of Normalisation Committee
Clint Dempsey scored the fastest ever US World Cup goal after 29 seconds in a group-stage victory over Ghana in Natal, Brazil, in 2014
Football US, Seattle striker Dempsey announces retirement