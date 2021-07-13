RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Benfica sign Joao Mario from Inter as Sporting fume

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Joao Mario won the Portuguese league with Sporting but is joining Benfica

Joao Mario won the Portuguese league with Sporting but is joining Benfica Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA
Joao Mario won the Portuguese league with Sporting but is joining Benfica Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Joao Mario has signed a five-year contract with Benfica the Lisbon club announced on Tuesday, a day after Inter Milan terminated the Portugal midfielder's contract.  

Recommended articles

The 28-year-old has won 45 caps for Portugal and started in the final as the country won the 2016 Euros but he was not part of the Euro 2020 squad.

He joined Inter in 2016 for a reported fee of 45 million euros (50.3 million dollars) and made 64 appearances but also went out on a series of loans. He spent time at West Ham in 2017-18 and at Lokomotiv Moscow in 2019-20.

Last season he was sent out to Sporting and helped Lisbon's other big club win a first Portuguese league title in 19 years.  

Portuguese media reported that Sporting, who wanted to keep the player and had made an offer to Inter Milan, will challenge the transfer in court, alleging fraudulent practices. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

Video: Nana Aba Anamoah hangs out with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger

I don’t do drugs and I’m not poor – Ike Quartey

I don’t do drugs and I’m not poor – Ike Quartey

Chelsea star Antonio Rudiger and Avram Grant land in Ghana for holidays

Antonio Rudiger and Avram Grant land in Ghana for holidays

Photos: Ghanaians are talking about Ike Quartey’s changing looks

Photos: Ghanaians are talking about Ike Quartey’s changing looks