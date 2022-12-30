Benfica want to renew the contract of their World Cup winner

The 34-year-old centre-back, who recently won the World Cup with Argentina, sees his current deal with Benfica expire in June next year, and his manager would like him to stay longer.

Roger Schmidt wants Otamendi to stay

Benfica’s manager was speaking in a press conference ahead of Benfica’s next game against Braga, where he confessed he would like Otamendi and Alex Grimaldo to renew their deals.

“I hope, of course, that they sign new contracts and that our players stay because they are key players for us” - Roger Schmidt said.

“Of course, we want to keep these players and the club is working on that."

Why do Benfica want to renew Otamendi’s contract?

Benfica are currently the league leader in Portugal, and their mean defence led by Otamendi is a key factor.

Benfica have only conceded six goals in the 12 league games Otamendi has started this season.

His performances in the Champions League also helped Benfica finish top of a group containing Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

If all that had not put him in consideration for contract renewal, his monstrous performance at the World Cup that earned him a spot on the Pulse Sports team of the tournament would have done it.

Otamendi was the only unchanged player from the backline in all seven games Argentina played in the tournament.