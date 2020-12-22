Stephen Amankonah shot the home side into the lead in the 25th minute in the last fixture of the week.

The point gained left the blues at the lower half of the log with 6points while the Fire boys now have 7points.

The match got off on a high tempo with the home side as the more aggressive.

This resulted in Augustine Henneh picking the first yellow card for indiscipline in the 6th minute to the chagrin of the few fans in the stands.

Preceding that was visiting goalkeeper Joseph Addo pulling a brilliant save in an early onslaught to avoid conceding an early goal.

A well-executed plan at the back meant the talisman of Aduana Stars, Yahaya Mohammed was well tamed by the experienced Edward Kpodo and his young Central defensive pair, Henry Ainsu.

The pressure yielded dividends when Aduana failed to properly deal with one of the onslaughts resulting in captain Amankonah tapping in from close range to register the first goal.

The challenge was well accepted but Chelsea held their backline tight to end the half.

In the second half, it didn't take long for the equally experienced Aduana attackers to pull parity.

An unmarked Bright Adjei had a simple task of heading into the net, beating short stopper, Osei Kwadwo Bonsu, after the Bibires boys failed to deal with a challenge.

Both coaches' effort of winning the game, even after using all their substitution cards proved futile as each went home with a point.

Chelsea coach Abu Abdul-Hanan hopes to take advantage of the short Christmas break to get his boys in shape for their next game against AshantiGold in January 2021.

Henry Ainsu of Chelsea was adjudged the NASCO Man of the Match.