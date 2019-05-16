Berekum Chelsea suffered a 1-3 home defeat against Bechem United on Wednesday on matchday 12 of the Normalisation Committee’s Special Competition.

Nana Kwame Nketia who disclosed that he suspects some of his players of being into betting said that it has come to his knowledge that Mensah is the leader of the group.

And it was confirmed in their defeat against Bechem United after he conceded goals suspected to be under the influence of betting.

“I am trying my best to be a good Christian, so betting is something I heavily frown on.

“I slapped Gideon Ahenkorah twice over suspected betting. I understand he is the person leading a group of my players alleged to be involved in betting.

“After I slapped him, I regretted my action, because I did it following agitation from the fans,” he said in a post-match presser.

The 2010-11 Ghana Premier League champions are struggling in the Special Competition, having won once in 11 games and have amassed five points in the process. They are lying at the bottom of zone A of the competition.

Medeama SC are leading the pack in zone A of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition, with 19 points after matchday 12.

Allegations of betting are becoming a concern in the Ghanaian topflight league. Last year fans of Aduana Stars attacked their former coach Yusif Abubakar after they failed to win a game in the CAF inter-club competitions because they lost a bet.