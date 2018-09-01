Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Bernard Mensah scores, cancels Ayew's goal in Turkey


Ghanaian Players Abroad Bernard Mensah scores, cancels Ayew's goal in Turkey

Mensah leveled for Kayserispor in the 52nd minute after his compatriot Andre Ayew had opened the scoring for Fenerbahçe on 13 minutes with a fine header.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah was on target as Kayserispor staged a mighty comeback to defeat Turkish giants Fenerbahçe at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Mensah leveled for Kayserispor in the 52nd minute after his compatriot Andre Ayew had opened the scoring for Fenerbahçe on 13 minutes with a fine header.

Andre turned provider when he assisted Slimani for the home sides second goal five minutes after Mensah's equalizer.

READ ALSO: Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahce

However, Mensah and his Kayserispor teammates did not give up as former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel scored an own goal to make it 2-2 four minutes later.

Kayserispor took the lead for the first time in the game when Tjaronn Chery scored four minutes later. The visitors were reduced to ten men after  Samil Cinaz was red carded 8 minutes to end the game.

Bernard Mensah lasted 85 minutes of the game with Andre Ayew playing the entire duration.

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was an usnused substitute.

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: Matuidi scores winner, Ronaldo draws blank as Juventus beat Parma Football Matuidi scores winner, Ronaldo draws blank as Juventus beat Parma
Football: Benzema double fires Real to victory over Leganes Football Benzema double fires Real to victory over Leganes
Video: Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahce Video Watch Andre Ayew's debut goal for Fenerbahce
Football: Sane hasn't let me down insists Guardiola Football Sane hasn't let me down insists Guardiola
Football: Mbappe scores and sees red as PSG beat Nimes Football Mbappe scores and sees red as PSG beat Nimes
Football: Suleymanov late show sees Krasnodar stun champions Lokomotiv Football Suleymanov late show sees Krasnodar stun champions Lokomotiv

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
3 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
4 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
5 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi et...bullet
6 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
7 Opinion Why Cristiano Ronaldo missed out on European player...bullet
8 Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa Leaguebullet
9 Football News Samuel Eto’o to buy house for former...bullet
10 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet

Top Videos

1 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
5 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
6 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
9 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
10 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t...bullet

Football

Italy's coach Roberto Mancini unveils Nations League squad.
Football Italy's Balotelli, Pellegri called up for Nations League
Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone struggles to lift his players during a 2-0 league defeat to Celta Vigo.
Football Celta defeat a 'wake-up call' for Atletico, says Simeone
Ghanaian Players Abroad Jordan Ayew makes Crystal Palace debut
Leon Goretzka (C) scored his first Bayern Munich goal
Football Goretzka scores first Bayern goal in Stuttgart rout