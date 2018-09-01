Bernard Mensah scores, cancels Ayew's goal in Turkey

news

Ghana midfielder Bernard Mensah was on target as Kayserispor staged a mighty comeback to defeat Turkish giants Fenerbahçe at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

Mensah leveled for Kayserispor in the 52nd minute after his compatriot Andre Ayew had opened the scoring for Fenerbahçe on 13 minutes with a fine header.

Andre turned provider when he assisted Slimani for the home sides second goal five minutes after Mensah's equalizer.

However, Mensah and his Kayserispor teammates did not give up as former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel scored an own goal to make it 2-2 four minutes later.

Kayserispor took the lead for the first time in the game when Tjaronn Chery scored four minutes later. The visitors were reduced to ten men after Samil Cinaz was red carded 8 minutes to end the game.

Bernard Mensah lasted 85 minutes of the game with Andre Ayew playing the entire duration.

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was an usnused substitute.

Source: Ghanasoccernet