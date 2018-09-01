Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

'Best day ever!' Son scoops Asian gold to avoid military service


Football 'Best day ever!' Son scoops Asian gold to avoid military service

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was left beaming from ear to ear after winning an exemption from almost two years of military service by leading South Korea to Asian Games gold on Saturday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Victory at the Asian Games means South Korean captain Son Heung-min will be able to see out his new five-year deal with Spurs play

Victory at the Asian Games means South Korean captain Son Heung-min will be able to see out his new five-year deal with Spurs

(AFP)

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was left beaming from ear to ear after winning an exemption from almost two years of military service by leading South Korea to Asian Games gold on Saturday.

The defending champions beat Japan 2-1 after extra time in steamy Cibinong, West Java as Lee Seung-woo and Hwang Hee-chan scored the goals that will allow 26-year-old Son to see out his new five-year deal with Spurs.

A late header from Ayase Ueda gave South Korea an almighty fright, but they survived a nervous last few moments to capture a record fifth Asian Games title.

Korean captain Son, substituted in the dying seconds to buy precious time, sprinted from the bench to embrace goalkeeper Jo Hyeon-woo, sobbing tears of joy as they rolled on the turf together.

"This is the best day in my life," Son told AFP, clutching his gold medal.

"I'm so proud of my team-mates, they fought for 120 minutes. But without the Korean people behind us we couldn't win this tournament. Of course when I see the people support me, I want to give something back and this is the best present for my life."

The Koreans dominated the final but wasted several decent opportunities before substitute Lee broke the deadlock by smashing a left-foot shot into the roof of the net three minutes into extra time.

Son delivered a free kick for Hwang to ram home a towering header eight minutes later, before Ueda's goal triggered late drama.

South Korea could have been three goals up by half-time, however, with Lee Jin-hyun blazing just over from distance and Son bundled over in the box for what replays suggested was a clear penalty.

Hwang Ui-jo went close as the Japan-based striker sought his 10th goal of the tournament before Japan captain Koji Miyoshi forced a sharp save from Jo.

From tracksuit to camouflage

Roared on by thousands of flag-waving "Red Devils" fans, the Koreans continued to press with Hwang rippling the side-netting just after the hour mark, but both sides wilted in the sapping conditions as the game wore on.

Failure to win gold could have been disastrous for Son's career as the multi-millionaire footballer faced swapping his tracksuit for a camouflage kit and 21 months of national service, compulsory for South Korean men.

Spurs only released their forward to compete as one of three permitted over-age players at the far-flung, under-23 tournament because he pleaded with the London club.

"I'm so grateful to Tottenham because they let me come here," grinned Son.

"Normally that's not an easy decision. I would have felt very sorry if I didn't win the gold medal," he added.

"I really thank the coaching staff and players. I'll continue to work hard for Tottenham when I return."

Nearly every able-bodied South Korean male is required to perform military service before the age of 28, although the government rewards Asian Games gold medals and Olympic medals of any colour with an exemption.

Son was selected to play at the 2014 Asian Games but his former club Bayer Leverkusen refused to release him -- and the Koreans scooped gold.

His tears after South Korea's quarter-final defeat by Honduras at the 2016 Rio Olympics melted hearts, and thousands offered to do double their own military service in an online petition if Son could be pardoned.

Earlier, the United Arab Emirates claimed Asian bronze by beating Vietnam 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 stalemate over 90 minutes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghanaian Players Abroad: Boakye-Yiadom rejoins Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade Ghanaian Players Abroad Boakye-Yiadom rejoins Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade
Ghana Football: Exco members won’t function at the GFA – Oppong Nkrumah Ghana Football Exco members won’t function at the GFA – Oppong Nkrumah
Charity: Inaki Williams to visit Ghana for charit Charity Inaki Williams to visit Ghana for charit
Ghanaian Players Abroad: Daniel Amartey cameos as Leicester City suffer defeat to Liverpool Ghanaian Players Abroad Daniel Amartey cameos as Leicester City suffer defeat to Liverpool
Talent Hunt: Top FIFA agent arrives in Ghana to scout talents Talent Hunt Top FIFA agent arrives in Ghana to scout talents
Football: Klopp knew Alisson blunder was coming Football Klopp knew Alisson blunder was coming

Recommended Videos

Ghana Premier League: Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward Ghana Premier League Best player in Kotoko-Hearts game receives Taabea as reward
Yaw Dabo: Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United Yaw Dabo Comedian inconsolable after Spurs demolished Manchester United
Video: Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Season



Top Articles

1 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she broke up with...bullet
2 Kotoko vs Hearts Man of the match in Kotoko-Hearts game receives...bullet
3 UEFA Awards Gala Real Madrid sweep all four positional awardsbullet
4 UEFA Mens Player of the Year Luka Modric beats Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Majeed Waris heads for divorce after 16...bullet
6 Number 12 Government has no eveidence to prosecute Nyantakyi...bullet
7 Photos Pictures of Majeed Waris' embattled wifebullet
8 Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year awardbullet
9 UEFA Men's Player of the Year Top ten best players in...bullet
10 Draw Arsenal, Chelsea get easy draws in UEFA Europa Leaguebullet

Top Videos

1 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
2 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
3 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would delight youbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
6 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Video Sulley Muntari cooks for wife Menayebullet
9 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World...bullet
10 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have...bullet

Football

Alisson Becker Twitter mocks Liverpool’s new goalkeeper for horror against Leicester City
Roberto Firmino kept Liverpool flying high at Leicester
Football Liverpool extend winning streak despite Alisson blunder
Ronaldo scored two goals against Germany in the 2002 World Cup final. Now he is poised to go into club ownership.
Football Brazilian Ronaldo close to buying Spanish club: newspaper
Lyon's Dutch forward Memphis Depay (R) was burgled during Friday's Ligue 1 match with Nice
Football Lyon footballer Depay devastated after burglary