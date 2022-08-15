Another weekend of football has come and gone with its potential to make punters rich simply because some teams failed to do the needful.
Manchester United, Bayern and other teams that most likely spoilt your ticket over the weekend
Here are the 5 biggest betting upsets from the past weekend that cost punters good money all around the world
While some punters won, the majority of the betting population has once again been conquered by the bookies and it is most likely down to the following teams.
Here are the five biggest upsets and ticket-busters from the recent weekend in no particular order.
Brentford 4-0 Manchester United
Brentford took four out of Erik’s ten hags with a stunning 4-0 win over Manchester United that no one could have seen coming.
Punters knew Manchester United were bad but not this bad…4-0 down after 35 minutes to a team that had never beaten them since the 1930s, Brentford beat the Red Devils into repentance.
A simple win or draw for Manchester United was at 1.35 odds on Bet9ja, a single goal for the Red Devils was worth 1.25 odds and it still failed.
RB Leipzig 2-2 Cologne
RB Leipzig were valued at 1.45 odds to win at home to Cologne and looked on course to do so when they took a 2-1 lead in the second half despite being a man down.
However, village people extended their reach to Germany and caused Josko Gvardiol to score a late own goal to end the game 2-2 and cause simultaneous groaning among punters from Leipzig to Lagos.
Feyenoord 0-0 Heerenveen
You know when main your tickets spoilt during the day and you try to recover whatever you can with late games? Well, it turns out bad luck was working a 24-hour shift on Saturday.
Feyenoord were valued at 1.36 odds to win at home in Saturday’s Eredivisie late kickoff but they failed to find a way past Heerenveen in a disappointing goalless draw… ordinary over 1.5 goals sef at 1.12 odds on Bet9ja no enter.
Albirex Niigata 2-2 Geylang
Only betting can take a Nigerian to Singapore on a Sunday morning but Albirex Nigata clearly failed in the instruction to keep the Sabbath holy.
The league leaders in the Singapore first division were valued at 1.20 odds for a routine home win but fell behind and even needed a 95th-minute goal to salvage a 2-2 draw.
Bayern Munich 2-0 Wolfsburg
Bayern Munich were valued at 1.28 odds for a simple over 2.5 goals which has been the case in the previous five meetings between these teams but the VAR at the Allianz Arena on Sunday said “not today”.
Bayern scored two goals in the first half but that last goal to complete the outcome never materialised despite Sadio Mane scoring twice but VAR ruled both goals offside.
More from category
-
Kalidou Koulibaly equals Chelsea record set by Michael Essien 16 years ago
-
Manchester United, Bayern and other teams that most likely spoilt your ticket over the weekend
-
Rio Ferdinand says people are sending him Akrobeto’s videos after Man United defeat