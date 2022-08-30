Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

Here are the most viable options backed with odds culled from Bet9ja to stake on and give punters the best chance of winning big.

Tuesday games

Chelsea to win away at Southampton is perhaps the most likely option from the four games on Tuesday night, available on Bet9ja at 1.68 odds.

Over 2.5 goals in that game is valued at 1.70 odds while a simple over 1.5 goals option is available at 1.21 odds on Bet9ja.

Fulham will host Brighton and the best bet is over 1.5 goals at 1.30 odds and the same applies to Crystal Palace v Brentford which is valued at 1.32 odds for over 1.5 goals.

The only other game on Tuesday night is at Elland Road where Leeds United are valued at 2.14 odds for a likely win at home to Everton or a simple home double chance at 1.31 odds on Bet9ja.

Wednesday games

Arsenal are valued at 1.48 odds to win at home to Aston Villa in what is one of the bankers of the match week.

Manchester City are at a measly 1.08 odds for a pretty much guaranteed home win against newly-promoted Nottingham Forest but there are other ways to boost the odds in your favour.

Manchester City home win to nil at 1.69 odds on Bet9ja while they are also valued at 1.63 odds to win both halves.

Wolves to win away at Bournemouth is available at 2.20 odds which is plausible as Bournemouth are currently without a coach but the faint-hearted are welcome to try a double chance on Wolves at 1.29 odds.