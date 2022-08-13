RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea to beat Tottenham and other sure bankers in the Premier League this weekend

Tunde Young

Bet9ja offers odds for all 10 Premier League match week 2 games.

The 2022/23 season is already underway and the second round of matches offers punters multiple opportunities to stake and potentially win money this weekend.

Here are the best possible betting options from each of the 10 Premier League matches from Saturday to Monday to increase your chances of having a profitable weekend.

Over 1.5 goals in the early kickoff between Aston Villa and Everton is a good bet at 1.35 odds because 17 of the precious 19 games between these teams have produced at least two goals, Brighton and Newcastle are also at 1.35 odds for the same outcome.

Over 2.5 goals between Arsenal and Leicester City is available at 1.66 odds on Bet9ja and 1.31 odds for the same option for Manchester City v Bournemouth.

Erling Haaland will make his Premier League home debut against Bournemouth
Both teams to score in the game between Southampton and Leeds United is at 1.55 odds while Wolves and Fulham are at 1.80 odds for the same outcome on Saturday.

Over 2.5 goals for Liverpool at home to Crystal Palace on Monday is another enticing market at 1.56 odds, an outcome that has been fulfilled in seven of the previous 10 games between these two teams.

Salah will be leading Liverpool to a win against Crystal Palace
Aston Villa are valued at 1.85 odds to win at home to Everton which is a strong possibility as they have beaten the Toffees in four of their last six encounters, drawing the other two.

A reinvigorated Arsenal team will play against Leicester City in their first home game of the season and are expected to win at 1.58 odds against a team they have beaten in four of their last five matches.

Arsenal and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus
West Ham to win away at newly-promoted Nottingham Forest is at 1.88 which is possible as the newcomers might yet need more time to find their feet in the Premier League.

Manchester United have been valued at giveaway 2.05 odds to win their first game of the season away at Brentford which is a strong possibility as they hope to bounce back from opening defeat.

Ronaldo couldn't help Manchester United avoid defeat against Brighton on Sunday
But the highest value odds is from the game on Sunday evening as Chelsea are valued at 2.30 odds to win at home to Tottenham which is a routine fixture for the Blues historically speaking.

Jorginho's penalty settled the encounter between Chelsea and Everton on Saturday
1.34 odds for a double chance on Chelsea is the safer bet which makes sense because Chelsea has only ever lost one home game to Tottenham in Premier League history and that was a 3-1 defeat in 2018.

Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

