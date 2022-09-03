How to cashout from the English Championship this weekend

So whether you're playing physically in a Bet9ja shop or just bet online, these are the best odds to bet on from selected games in the English Championship this weekend with our free super tips.

Blackburn v Bristol City

The home team is valued here at 1.27 odds on Bet9ja for a simple win or draw which is good because Blackburn are quite solid at home but another viable option is over 1.5 goals at 1.28 odds.

Norwich v Coventry

Norwich have been valued at 1.78 odds to win at home in this game in what is probably the most value for money in the league this weekend.

AFP

The home team is currently third on the table with four wins so far in stark contrast to their opponents who sit comfortably bottom with only one point, it's a wonder Norwich's odds are so high in the first place because this looks like a sure straight win for them.

Swansea v QPR

The game between Swansea and QPR could potentially produce a lot of goals, both teams to score at 1.73 odds on Bet9ja or the simple over 1.5 goals option at 1.28 odds are the best options to stake on here.

QPR

Millwall v Cardiff

Millwall have a good home form in the league so far and have also only ever lost one home game to Cardiff in their history which makes a home win at 2.14 odds or a home double chance at 1.23 odds the best betting options.

Rotherham v Watford