The 2022/23 UEFA Champions League season is in full swing with eight interesting group stage matches to stake on and potentially win big.
Osimhen to score, Tottenham to win and other sure bets to stake on in the UEFA Champions League today
Bet9ja offers juicy odds on the eight 2022/23 UEFA Champions League group stage games today
Read Also
Here are the best tips and predictions for each of the eight games on Wednesday night with odds culled from Bet9ja to stake on.
Eintracht Frankfurt v Sporting Lisbon
Eintracht Frankfurt will host Sporting Lisbon in a close encounter that is expected to produce a lot of goals which is where punters should focus on.
Over 2.5 goals on Bet9ja is available at 1.70 odds and both teams to score at 1.61 odds in the first-ever meeting between these two teams.
Ajax v Rangers
Ajax are valued at 1.46 odds to win at home to Rangers but over 2.5 goals at 1.53 odds may well be the best option to select on Bet9ja.
Club Brugge v Bayer Leverkusen
Club Brugge may well beat Leverkusen at 3.30 odds on Bet9ja which would be a massive coup but a bet on goals is safer and more viable.
Over 2.5 goals at 1.50 odds on Bet9ja or both teams to score at 1.44 odds are the best options to bet on.
Atletico Madrid v Porto
Atletico Madrid are valued at 1.97 odds on Bet9ja to win at home to Porto but 1.21 odds for a double chance is a safer option.
Barcelona v Viktoria Plzen
Barcelona to win at home to Victoria Plzen is at 1.09 odds which means punters have to improvise to get real value out of this game.
Home team to win both halves is at 1.66 odds, home team to score in both halves is at 1.40 odds or home team to win to nil at 1.62 odds on Bet9ja are the best ways to maximise your options.
Inter Milan v Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich to beat Inter at San Siro is available at 1.84 odds but over 2.5 goals at 1.46 odds and both teams to score at 1.42 odds are more viable options.
Tottenham v Marseille
Tottenham will be looking to mark their return to the UEFA Champions League with a win against Marseille with the home team valued at 1.54 odds for a win on Bet9ja, one of the bankers of the matchday.
Napoli v Liverpool
Goals are the order of the day in Naples as Napoli host Liverpool and over 2.5 goals at 1.62 odds and 1.54 odds for both teams to score.
The bet of the day for this game is to stake on Victor Osimhen to score for Napoli at any time against Liverpool is available at a whopping 3.20 odds.