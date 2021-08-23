The 22-year-old centre-back played a key role as the Saints held Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to a 1-1 draw at St. Mary’s Stadium.
‘Better than £80m Maguire’: Fans praise Salisu Mohammed over performance against Man United
Ghana defender Salisu Mohammed has earned rave reviews following his impressive performance against Manchester United on Sunday.
Recommended articles
An own goal from Fred put Southampton in the lead before Mason Greenwood equalised for Manchester United in the second half.
Salisu enjoyed a very impressive outing and made two goal-line clearances to keep his team in the game.
And the Ghanaian was widely praised by football fans across the globe, with some even insisting he’s better than Harry Maguire, who was bought for £80 million.
See some of the reactions below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh