‘Better than £80m Maguire’: Fans praise Salisu Mohammed over performance against Man United

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana defender Salisu Mohammed has earned rave reviews following his impressive performance against Manchester United on Sunday.

The 22-year-old centre-back played a key role as the Saints held Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to a 1-1 draw at St. Mary’s Stadium.

An own goal from Fred put Southampton in the lead before Mason Greenwood equalised for Manchester United in the second half.

twitter.com

Salisu enjoyed a very impressive outing and made two goal-line clearances to keep his team in the game.

And the Ghanaian was widely praised by football fans across the globe, with some even insisting he’s better than Harry Maguire, who was bought for £80 million.

See some of the reactions below:

twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com
twitter.com

