How to make cool cash from the 2022/23 Premier League opening weekend

Here are the most likely betting markets to stake on from each of the ten games set to happen in the English top-flight this weekend.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal

Contrary to popular opinion, Arsenal are not guaranteed a win here as they tend to struggle against Crystal Palace with just one win for the Gunners in the last eight games so perhaps it is wiser to err on the side of caution.

Imago

It is safer to stake on goals with both teams to score valued at 1.78 odds which is possible because eight of the last 10 games between these two have ended with both teams scoring.

Other good bets include over 2.5 goals at 1.94 odds and the much safer over 1.5 goals market at 1.29 odds.

Fulham v Liverpool

Liverpool are overwhelming favourites to beat newly-promoted Fulham at 1.28 odds which should be quite straightforward.

Imago

Over 2.5 goals at 1.49 odds is a decent option as well but for the brave punters; you can try the first half over 1.5 goals option at 2.13 odds and Mohamed Salah to score at any time in this game is valued at 1.90 odds which is more than likely because the Egyptian has scored in five consecutive opening day fixtures.

Bournemouth v Aston Villa

Newly-promoted Bournemouth will host Aston Villa on Saturday and betting on the away team is the way to go as they are valued at 2.10 odds for a win while the double chance option on Aston Villa is available for 1.27 odds.

AFP

Betting on goals could also be a good idea here, four of the last five games between them have ended in a 2-1 scoreline for either side which is why over 2.5 goals at 1.97 is worth a punt or you could take the safer option of over 1.5 at 1.31 odds.

Leeds United v Wolves

Both games between Leeds and Wolves last season ended with both teams scoring which is likely going to happen again at 1.74 odds.

Imago

Safer options include over 1.5 goals at 1.28 odds and over 0.5 goals for Leeds at 1.26 odds and for Wolves at 1.35 odds.

Newcastle v Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest are a bit of an unknown entity so we don’t know what to expect from them but we do know that Newcastle ended last season in superb form and have been valued at 1.70 odds to win this game at home.

AFP

Safer bets like Newcastle win or draw & under 4.5 at 1.26 odds or a simple over 1.5 goals market at 1.31 odds.

Tottenham v Southampton

Tottenham are favourites to win at home against Southampton, valued at 1.38 odds for a routine win which would likely happen.

Imago

This fixture traditionally produces goals, 18 of the 22 games they’ve played since Southampton returned to the top flight in 2012 have ended with both teams scoring which is why GG in this game makes sense at 1.80 odds or try the over 2.5 goals market at 1.58 odds.

Everton v Chelsea

Chelsea have not won at Goodison Park since 2017 which makes this a historically bad fixture for them but 1.67 odds fancies them to end that hoodoo on Saturday, especially with Everton in bad shape.

Imago

Chelsea to score the first goal at 1.50 odds looks a decent option or you can bet on the away team to have more corner kicks than Everton at 1.34 odds.

Leicester v Brentford

Both matches between these two teams ended in 2-1 wins for Leicester City which is an indication to bet on goals in this one, with GG at 1.71 odds.

AFP

Over 2.5 goals have been set at 1.74 odds and the safer over 1.5 goals option is available at 1.21 odds.

Manchester United v Brighton

Manchester United begins a new era under Erik Ten Hag with a home game against Brighton and are valued at 1.66 for a home win in a fixture they typically do well in as the Red Devils have won all six home games they have ever played against Brighton.

Imago

Over 1.5 goals at 1.28 odds could also work out fine as the last nine instalments of this game have produced this outcome.

West Ham v Manchester City

Defending champions Manchester City are favourites to win this fixture at 1.38 odds but perhaps it is wiser to bet on goals here.

