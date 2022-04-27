RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Pulse Sports reporters predict potential outcomes for Liverpool v Villarreal

Authors:

Tunde Young

A betting preview of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between Liverpool and Villarreal.

Liverpool v Villareal bet predictions
Liverpool v Villareal bet predictions

Liverpool will take on Villarreal in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinal at Anfield which promises multiple betting options.

Recommended articles

Pulse Sports reporters have taken the liberty to dissect those betting options and then predict what they perceive as your best chance of making money from this game in their expert opinions.

The predictions range from safe to obscure and even laughable in some cases but could be worth looking at and considering for your staking pleasure.

Samuel Chukwueze talks tough ahead of Liverpool vs Villarreal
Samuel Chukwueze talks tough ahead of Liverpool vs Villarreal Pulse Nigeria

Klopp vows Liverpool will not underestimate Villarreal like Bayern Munich and Juventus

'Reaching the final would be amazing' - Samuel Chukwueze boasts ahead of Villarreal's 'battle' against Liverpool

Benzema matches Lionel Messi's Champions League legacy with vintage display against Manchester City

Damola thinks there will be goals in this one, going for the bold first half over 1.5 goals prediction at 2.37 odds, that is the first half will produce at least two goals. He also believes both teams will score at 1.96 odds.

David advises you to bet on corner kicks and bookings with over 7.5 corner kicks safely valued at 1.23 odds while over 3.5 cards are more valuable at 1.83 odds.

Izuchukwu has an interesting approach to the game, boldly predicting a correct score; the game to end 1-1 is at a whopping 9.60 odds.

Klopp vows Liverpool will not to underestimate Villarreal like Bayern Munich and Juventus
Klopp vows Liverpool will not to underestimate Villarreal like Bayern Munich and Juventus Pulse Nigeria

Jidechi plays it safe by predicting a Liverpool win at 1.36 odds and over 2.5 goals at 1.62 odds. Joba proposes betting on the second half as the most scoring half at 2.00 odds while Niyi thinks betting on Villarreal handicap 0:2 at 1.68 odds is a good idea.

Solace predicts a goalless first half presumably with the help of a crystal ball at 3.35 odds for the correct score and 2.50 odds for a simple first half draw.

And finally Tosin sees a draw in this game as he believes both teams can cancel each other out tactically, 5.05 for a fulltime draw.

Authors:

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Shutterstock

    Manchester United: Rangnick confirms Fred, Maguire, 5 others out of Chelsea game

  • Liverpool v Villareal bet predictions

    Pulse Sports reporters predict potential outcomes for Liverpool v Villarreal

  • Anita Asante: First female footballer of Ghanaian descent to win Champions League set to retire

    Anita Asante: First female player of Ghanaian descent to win Champions League set to retire

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

Super Eagles legend says Ghana's eligible star Eddie Nketiah could be the future of Arsenal

PA Images

After Tuchel blamed the pitch for the defeat to Arsenal, here are the top 5 most ridiculous excuses by football coaches

The most ridiculous excuses by football managers
MANCHESTER UNITED

'Guardiola-wannabe' - 5 facts about Erik ten Hag you did not know

Erik Ten Hag and Pep Guardiola worked together at Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2015 (IMAGO/Lackovic)

‘He’s handsome’: Fans drool over Asamoah Gyan’s son as his photo goes viral

‘He’s handsome’: Fans drool over Asamoah Gyan’s son as his photo goes viral