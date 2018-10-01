news

International sportsbook, Betway are giving their Ghanaian players the chance to win a brand new Kia Cerato in their 30,000 prizes in 30 Days promotion.

The promotion will be held from 1 to 30 October 2018 and will award prizes to 1,000 lucky winners every day for 30 days.

Entrants hoping to win the Kia Cerato grand prize need only register an account (if they haven’t already) and bet on soccer. All Betway players meeting these requirements will be entered into the daily, weekly and grand prize lucky draws.

READ ALSO: Ronaldo and 4 other religious footballers in the world right now

Each additional bet on soccer made during the promotional period will earn the player an extra entry into each of the lucky draws

Over the 30-day promotion, 30,000 individual prizes will be given away with 1,000 awarded daily. Daily prizes will include cash, airtime and Free Bets. Weekly lucky draws will offer electronics giveaways viz. smartphones.

The grand prize lucky draw will be held on 1 November 2018 awarding one lucky winner with the brand new Kia Cerato.

With the 30,000 prizes in 30 Days promotion Betway continues to offer exciting prizes that Ghanaians want and need.

READ ALSO: David Luiz was 'confused' under Conte - Chelsea boss Sarri

Their commitment to the country has also extended further with the international sportsbook funding a number of charitable events promoting wellness and sporting excellence in Ghana.