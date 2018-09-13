Betway Select Team thrash rusty Liberty 3-0

news

Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals suffered a humiliating 3-0 loss at the hands of the Betway Talent Search team in a friendly.

The warm-up game took place on Wednesday at the Lizzy Sports Complex in Accra.

The Betway Talent Search Team was assembled just last Saturday following weeks of nationwide scouting by some select coaches and ex-players.

The youngster, however, proved too much for Liberty, as they coasted to an easy 3-0 victory in the encounter.

Goals from Holyfield Djanie and Jacob Kingston set the ball rolling for the amateurs, before an own goal from Liberty sealed the result.

The Betway select team presented a team that had the likes of Kwaku Duah, Issahku Muntari, Amo Mensah Isaac, Aziz Muta, John Amoah, Ibrahim Abdulai, Dankwa Stephen, Julius Twum Ampofo, Djabatey Kofi Sumaila, Clement Boahen, Nerrick Ofori Tonaldo, Adam Musah, Jacob Kingston, Holyfield Djanie, Richard Osei, Abdallah Amadu, Simba Sylvester and Ishmael Alhassan.

The 24-man squad also included Sadat Mohammed, Mark Kwesi Anim, Dodzi Mensah, Shadrack Owusu Mensah, Tettey Emmanuel and Robert Gyamfi.

The amateur side is now set to take on another Ghana Premier League side, with a clash agaist Medeama SC scheduled next.

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah is the man who leads the Betway Talent Search technical team.

Appiah is ably supported by Maxwell Konadu, Eric Antwi Ofori, Mohammed Gargo, Sam Johnson, Godfred Aduobe, Seth Pearson, Kamaal Sait and Godfrey Malambule.