Betway Talent Search trials ends in Accra

The first round of the Betway Talent Search ended in Accra at University of Ghana Stadium.

The final round of the trail section which came off in Accra saw hundreds of footballers troop to the Legon stadium to justify their inclusion.

Speaking to the media during the trials by the aspiring professional footballers, second deputy coach of the Black Stars, Maxwell Konadu said the talents they have seen over the last four weeks during the talent hunt have been impressive.

He opined that, the Ghana has “good players” but the lack of infrastructure is what is hindering their development.

“I am not surprised about the quality of talents discovered so far in the talent search. We have many raw talents in the country. Our pride is seeing these products going higher. Ghanaian players very good,” he said.

Mr Konadu also applauded Betway for their effort in discovering and unearthing these talents across the country.

On his part, Betway’s Country Manager, Kwabena Oppong-Nkrumah said about 25 players shall be selected to be camped ahead of the grand finale.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah explained that only 25 players drafted from the national trials on September 8 will be camped for the final selection on September 14.

“Looking forward to wrapping it up nicely and having at least eight players getting contracts to play with four clubs in the Ghana premier league aside the ones that would have teams elsewhere and then begin the ground works for the third and fought editions,” he stated.

The Betway Talent Search this year visited, the Central Region, Ashanti Region, Northern Region, Brong Ahafo and the Greater Accra Regions.

The scouting team for this year’s event was led by ex-Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah, Michael Osei, Eric Antwi, Godfred Adoube, Sam Johnson and Mohammed Gargo.