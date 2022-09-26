Beyonce vs Ronaldo, who is more popular? – Social media involved in heated debate

The Portugal international has more followers on Instagram than any other person, with 483 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also has 103.6 million followers on Twitter and is an ambassador for many global brands

Similarly, Beyonce is equally big on many fronts, with her music streamed by billions of people across the world.

The American singer’s social media presence is, however, not as prominent as that of Ronaldo, as Beyonce has 15.7 million followers on Twitter and 275 million followers on Instagram.

Netizens have been debating on social media over who among the two personalities is the more popular figure.