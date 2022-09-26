RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Beyonce vs Ronaldo, who is more popular? – Social media involved in heated debate

Emmanuel Ayamga

Social media users are currently divided over which celebrity is more popular between footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and singer Beyonce.

Beyonce vs Ronaldo, who is more popular? – Social media involved in heated debate
Beyonce vs Ronaldo, who is more popular? – Social media involved in heated debate

Ronaldo is one of the biggest brands in the world and commands a huge following both on and off social media.

Read Also

The Portugal international has more followers on Instagram than any other person, with 483 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner also has 103.6 million followers on Twitter and is an ambassador for many global brands

Similarly, Beyonce is equally big on many fronts, with her music streamed by billions of people across the world.

The American singer’s social media presence is, however, not as prominent as that of Ronaldo, as Beyonce has 15.7 million followers on Twitter and 275 million followers on Instagram.

Netizens have been debating on social media over who among the two personalities is the more popular figure.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

Trending

Danny Welbeck, Asamoah Gyan react to initiation dance of new Black Stars players

Danny Welbeck, Asamoah Gyan react to initiation dance of new Black Stars players

Negative reactions as Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
PREMIER LEAGUE

Negative reactions as Mohamed Salah pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Thomas Tuchel has to get a job or be deported from England within 90 days of his sacking

3 English clubs Thomas Tuchel could realistically coach to avoid deportation in the next 74 days

Otto Addo: We’re Ghana and we have what it takes to beat Nigeria

I picked the wrong starting XI – Otto Addo admits failure after Brazil humiliation