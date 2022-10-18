RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

BHA vs NFO: Wasteful Seagulls to prey on Tricky Reds - match preview, prediction

Izuchukwu Akawor

Nigerian duo Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis will look to help the Reds end a run of six defeats in the last seven matches.

Can Awoniyi and Dennis add to their goal tallies this season?
All eyes will be at the American Express as Brighton and Hove Albion take on bottom-of-the-table club Nottingham Forest in one of two matches slated for Tuesday night.

Seventh-placed Brighton hosts Forest The Reds in what is a battle between two teams looking to end a run of losses.

While the Seagulls have lost back-to-back games, the Reds have lost six of the last seven matches. Therefore, both sides will be hoping to end that run when they go head-to-head tonight.

After what was a positive start to life under new manager, Roberto De Zerbi, which saw Brighton hold Liverpool to an entertaining 3-3 draw at Anfield, things seem to have gone south for the Seagulls.

Brighton has only picked just one from a possible six since that six-goal thriller against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool following back-to-back defeats without scoring a single goal.

New manager, Ze Zerbi has blamed profligacy for Brighton's recent run which has seen them drop out of the top four and down to seventh. The Seagulls had 35 attempts and missed three big chances in the defeats to Tottenham and Brentford.

Brighton manager, Roberto Ze Zerbi, believes his side has been wasteful in front of goal.
With the visitors later tonight, Forest, who has conceded 23 goals this season, the Italian, who will be looking to see his side regain that cutting edge in the final third, believes his boys must afford the mistakes they made against the Bees the last time.

For the visitors, Nottingham Forest and their Super Eagles duo of Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel, the task is a difficult one. Manager, Steve Cooper gave an honest assessment of his club as he stated the Reds are nowhere as good as they need to be.

The Reds have lost six of their last seven matches in the Premier League, with the last win coming back on August 14, a 1-0 win over West Ham.

The game will also see Nigerian forwards, Awoniyi and Dennis, look to add to their goal tallies this season.

Both stars have combined for three goals [ 2 goals for Awoniyi, and 1 goal for Dennis] in 15 matches.

Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis have combined for just three goals this season for Forest.
Awoniyi's last goal for the Reds was in a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham, a run of three matches, while Dennis scored his first goal of the season for the club two weeks ago.

Brighton has won 50% of their games at the Amex this season and will go into this one as the favourite.

In terms of head-to-head, the home side in this particular fixture has gone on to win in the last two meetings. So, I will give BHA a 2-1 win.

