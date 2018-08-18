Pulse.com.gh logo
Home > Sports > Football >

Bielsa's Leeds turn on the style, Middlesbrough surge


Football Bielsa's Leeds turn on the style, Middlesbrough surge

Marcelo Bielsa became the first Leeds manager to win his first four games as the Championship promotion contenders beat Rotherham 2-0 on Saturday.

  • Published:
Marcelo Bielsa, pictured November 2017, has masterminded three consecutive second tier victories and a League Cup first round success at the start of his first season in charge

Marcelo Bielsa, pictured November 2017, has masterminded three consecutive second tier victories and a League Cup first round success at the start of his first season in charge

(AFP/File)

Marcelo Bielsa became the first Leeds manager to win his first four games as the Championship promotion contenders beat Rotherham 2-0 on Saturday.

Bielsa has masterminded three consecutive second tier victories and a League Cup first round success at the start of his first season in charge.

The former Argentina and Chile coach's 100 percent start has helped Leeds climb to second in the Championship table.

Luke Ayling's header broke the deadlock early in the second half of the Yorkshire derby and Kemar Roofe struck his third of the season in the 72nd minute at Elland Road.

Ayling's first Leeds goal was awarded with the aid of goal-line technology after referee Robert Jones had initially given a goal kick.

Middlesbrough are top of the table after a 2-0 win at Bristol City.

First-half goals from Martin Braithwaite and Britt Assombalonga secured a third straight league win for Tony Pulis's side.

West Bromwich Albion climbed to third after thrashing Steve McClaren's QPR 7-1 at the Hawthorns.

Joel Lynch cancelled out Matt Phillips' West Brom opener before the break.

But Kieran Gibbs and Jay Rodriguez's penalty put the Baggies in control.

Dwight Gale added a fourth and Rodriguez then converted his second penalty after Matt Ingram's foul on Gayle.

Phillips grabbed his second before Hal Robson-Kanu completed the rout in stoppage time.

Aston Villa remain fourth after they were held 1-1 at 10-man Ipswich.

Jonathan Kodjia headed Villa into a first-half lead after Ipswich had hit the crossbar through Gwion Edwards' shot.

Trevor Chalobah equalised, but Ipswich were reduced to 10 men before the interval when midfielder Tayo Edun received his second yellow card.

Frank Lampard's Derby slipped to their second successive defeat, losing 2-1 at Millwall.

Former Chelsea star Lampard, in his first managerial job, watched as Millwall stormed into a 2-0 first-half lead with goals by Lee Gregory and Shaun Williams.

Derby responded through David Nugent in the 73rd minute, but the Rams couldn't snatch an equaliser.

Billy Sharp's stoppage-time header clinched Sheffield United a 2-1 home win against Norwich.

Bolton moved up to fifth after a 1-0 win at bottom club Reading.

Nottingham Forest avoided their first defeat of the season thanks to Hillal Soudani's last-gasp equaliser in a 2-2 draw at Wigan.

Soudani followed up to convert a rebound after Lewis Grabban's penalty had been saved in the first minute of time added on.

Bradley Dack's fourth goal of the season in all competitions secured Blackburn a 1-0 win at Hull.

