Premier League celebrates Michael Essien as part of Black History Month

The month is specifically observed to remember important people and events in the history of the African diaspora.

In a post on Twitter, the Premier League eulogised Essien for his contributions to Chelsea’s success in the English topflight.

“Michael Essien was the complete midfielder, capable of the spectacular,” the post reads.

“We're celebrating iconic players from around the world who've starred in the #PL as part of #BlackHistoryMonth.”

Essien became Chelsea’s record signing when the club forked out £24.4 million to price him away from Lyon in 2005.

He spent almost a decade at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues to win multiple Premier League and FA Cup titles, as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2012.

AFP

Meanwhile, the ex-Ghana international has congratulated former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema for winning the 2022 Ballon d’Or.

On Monday, the French striker won the prestigious individual award for the first time after helping Real Madrid to emerge champions of Spain and Europe.

The 34-year-old impressively scored 44 goals in 46 matches and was the top scorer in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

For his reward, he was crowned the Ballon d’Or winner ahead of Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane and Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne.

Essien, who played with Benzema at Madrid under Jose Mourinho, took to social media to congratulate the Frenchman on his achievement.