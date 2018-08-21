Coach Evans Adotey has invited 36 Black Maidens players for camping ahead the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.
They will open camping on Monday at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram.
15 players will be axed to get the final 21 players for the FIFA World Cup, which will happen in Uruguay.
All the players are expected to report for camping on Monday for camping to commence.
Captain and to scorer in qualifies Abdulai Mukarama was named in the team with Rafia Alhassan, who was in the Black Princesses team for the World Cup also included.