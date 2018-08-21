Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

 Black Maidens coach invite 36 players for camping


FIFA U-17 World Cup  Black Maidens coach invite 36 players for camping

Coach Evans Adotey has invited 36 Black Maidens players for camping ahead the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
 Black Maidens coach invite 36 players for camping play  Black Maidens coach invite 36 players for camping

36 players have been invited to the camp of the Black Maidens by head coach of the team Evans Adotey to step up preparation for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

They will open camping on Monday at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence at Prampram.

READ MORE: Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing to Kofi Annan

15 players will be axed to get the final 21 players for the FIFA World Cup, which will happen in Uruguay.

All the players are expected to report for camping on Monday for camping to commence.

READ MORE: Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cup

Captain and to scorer in qualifies Abdulai Mukarama was named in the team with Rafia Alhassan, who was in the Black Princesses team for the World Cup also included.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Honours: List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year award Honours List of winners of the UEFA Player of the Year award
Premier League: Manchester United board backs Mourinho, denies Zinedane Zidane’s interest Premier League Manchester United board backs Mourinho, denies Zinedane Zidane’s interest
2019 African Cup of Nations Qualifier: Kwesi Appiah rubbishes report of appointing Kwadwo Asamoah as skipper 2019 African Cup of Nations Qualifier Kwesi Appiah rubbishes report of appointing Kwadwo Asamoah as skipper
Ghanaian Players Abroad: KP Boateng enjoying his new No.9 role at Sassuolo Ghanaian Players Abroad KP Boateng enjoying his new No.9 role at Sassuolo
AFCON Qualifier: 'Leaked' Black Stars squad is fake - Kwesi Appiah AFCON Qualifier 'Leaked' Black Stars squad is fake - Kwesi Appiah
Football: Premier League threatens legal action over Saudi piracy Football Premier League threatens legal action over Saudi piracy

Recommended Videos

Video: Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaign
Pulse Sports: My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil Pulse Sports My marriage was ruined by a colleague footballer - John Paintsil
Romelu Lukaku: Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training Romelu Lukaku Player shows in new Mercedes as Man U Stars go back into training



Top Articles

1 #MourinhoOut Man United fan starts GoFundMe to raise £12 million for...bullet
2 Brazil Legendary Ronaldinho pays glowing tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
3 Football 'We made incredible mistakes': Mourinho fumes as United crashbullet
4 Photos Countryman Songo gets Doctorate Degreebullet
5 Ghanaian Players Abroad Thomas Partey sets record in Super Cupbullet
6 La Liga Real Madrid experience worst attendance in ten years...bullet
7 Football FIFA made a mistake awarding Messi the Golden Ball-...bullet
8 Ghana Premier League Kotoko receive proposal to face...bullet
9 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
10 Trolls The look on Man United’s Vice-Chairman, Ed...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
2 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A campaignbullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
5 Ghost Goal Italian referee shows remorse for disallowing...bullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Video These words of Paul Pogba inspired France to World Cup...bullet
8 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
9 Video Sannie Daara received GHC 4,000 bribe in Anas exposébullet
10 Video Watch the highlights of new Black Stars wonder kidbullet

Football

Superstar athlete Usain Bolt also celebrated his 32nd birthday while training for Australia's Central Coast Mariners on Tuesday
Football Bolt takes first tentative steps on Man Utd dream
Ghanaian Players Abroad Rafa Benitez labels Christian Atsu as one of his trusted wingers
David Beckham won the Champions League with Manchester United in 1999
Football Beckham to receive UEFA President's award
Ghanaian Players Abroad Jeffrey Schlupp urges teammates to bounce back after Liverpool defeat