Black Maidens face Finland in World Cup

The national u-17 female football team of Ghana will take on Finland this evening.
Ghana went on rampage to thrash hosts Uruguay 5-0 in their opening group A clash on Tuesday night to go top of the group, after New Zealand had secured a 1-0 victory against Finland.
Coach Evans Adotey is expected to make one change to the team that thrashed Uruguay, following an injury picked up by Mumuni one of the players who scored in their 5-0 win.
Ghana will be counting on the sensational form of Mukarama Abdullai, the hat-trick hero against Uruguay and the skipper of the team when they take on Finland.
Adotey and his charges are aiming at beating Ghana’s best at the u-17 women’s championship- won bronze in 2012 in Azerbaijan.
The kickoff time for the Black Queens clash against Finland is 7:00pm, Ghanaian time.