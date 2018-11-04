Pulse.com.gh logo
Black Maidens thrash Brazilian side 4-0 in pre-World Cup friendly

Grace Animah got the opener for the Ghana U-17 side before Alice Sarpong added a brace with substitute Mavis Owusu sealing the win with the fourth goal.

The Black Maidens recorded a 4-0 win over America FC, a Brazilian local  female club side, in training match played at the Estadio Mansueto Pierotti in Santos.

The junior female national team have been in Brazil since Wednesday for a pre World Cup training tour before they travel To Uruguay for the 2018 FIFA U17 World Cup set to begin on November 13.

Coach Evans Adotey’s side are scheduled to play Cameroon in another friendly match on Tuesday November 6 at the Sorocaba City Estadio.

The team is expected to leave Brazil on Thursday November 8 to Montevideo where they will be playing their group matches.

Ghana will play hosts Uruguay in the opening group game on November 13 in Montevideo before playing New Zealand and Finland in subsequent group matches.

