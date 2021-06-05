Black Meteors battered 6-0 by Japan in friendly

The Asian giants opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Doan hit a sweet volley after the Ghana goalkeeper had spilled an earlier shot.

Japan made it 2-0 after the half-hour mark, as Real Madrid youngster Kubo finished with aplomb when put through on goal.

But there was still enough time for the hosts to score a third before the half-time whistle.

The Black Meteors struggled to cope with the intensity of their opponents and weren’t any better in the second half.

Japan added two more goals after recess, thanks to well-taken strikes from Soma Yuki, Ueda Ayase and Mitoma Kaoru to seal an emphatic 6-0 win.