Black Meteors battered 6-0 by Japan in friendly

Paa Kwasi Fabin’s side was no match for Japan’s U-24 team, who dominated the game from start to finish.
Latest Ghanaian Football News, Scores & Results
Ghana’s U-23 national team, the Black Meteors, were beaten 6-0 by Japan in an international friendly in Tokyo on Saturday.
The Asian giants opened the scoring in the 16th minute when Doan hit a sweet volley after the Ghana goalkeeper had spilled an earlier shot.
Japan made it 2-0 after the half-hour mark, as Real Madrid youngster Kubo finished with aplomb when put through on goal.
But there was still enough time for the hosts to score a third before the half-time whistle.
The Black Meteors struggled to cope with the intensity of their opponents and weren’t any better in the second half.
Japan added two more goals after recess, thanks to well-taken strikes from Soma Yuki, Ueda Ayase and Mitoma Kaoru to seal an emphatic 6-0 win.
Ghana will face Japan again on June 8 in Tokyo, before flying over to face South Korea on June 12 and 15, accordingly.
