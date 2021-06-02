Black Meteors leave Accra for Japan, South Korea friendlies – See full squad

The team left Accra on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, for Tokyo, where they’ll be facing the Olympic teams of the two Asian heavyweights.
Ghana’s U-23 national team, the Black Meteors, have left the country to play two international friendlies against Japan and South Korea.
The team left Accra on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, for Tokyo, where they’ll be facing the Olympic teams of the two Asian heavyweights.
The Black Meteors have been training at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram for the past two weeks.
Although Paa Kwasi Fabin’s side failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympic Games, the team has been preparing for the 2023 African Games which will be hosted in Accra.
Ghana will play against Japan twice on June 4 and 8 in Tokyo, before flying over to face South Korea on June 12 and 15.
Both Japan and South Korea will be participating in the football competition of the Olympic Games and are using the games against the Black Meteors as a warm-up.
Meanwhile, Ghana’s squad for the friendlies includes Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi, Great Olympics defender Samuel Ashie Quaye and Colchester’s Kwame Adubofuor Poku.
Dream FC's Percious Boah and Ghana Premier League top-scorer Diawusie Taylor are also in the squad.
See the full squad below:
Goalkeepers: Richmond Ayi (Hearts of Oak), William Esso (Vision FC)
Defenders: Samuel Ashie Quaye (Great Olympics), Frank Assinki (HB Koge), Frank Amoabeng (Cerignola), Ibrahim Moro (Asante Kotoko), Uzair Alhassan (Tamale Utrecht), Abdulai Sabit (Getafe CF)
Midfield: Emmanuel Essiam (Berekum Chelsea), Frimpong Boateng (King Faisal), Patrick Mensah (Heart of Lions), Kwame Adubofuor Poku (Colchester United), Osman Bukari (Genk)
Forwards: Jonah Attuquaye (Legon Cities), Percious Boah (Dreams FC), Samuel Obeng Gyabaa (Real Oviedo), Joselpho Barnes (Shalkeh 04), Diawusie Taylor (Karela United FC), Samuel Boakye (Eleven Wonders)
