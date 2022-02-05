Black Princesses maul Uganda 5-0 to qualify for next round of U20 World Cup Qualifiers

Evelyn Badu, Abdulai Salamatu, and goalkeeper Cynthia Konlan also starred in the 5-0 thrashing at the Cape Coast Stadium.

The first half began with the Princesses prowling for an early goal. They had a couple of chances to open the scoring but failed to bury them. Right before the 10th minute, Shamira Nalugya tried to give Uganda the lead after a thunderous freekick but Cynthia’s reflexive instinct punched it away for a corner. The Princesses took that as a wake-up call to get back into the game.

In the 22nd minute, Salamatu Abdulai got past her marker skillfully and nudged the ball into the 18-yard box for Evelyn Badu to prod it past the Ugandan goalkeeper, Daphine Nyayenga.

Three minutes after the opening goal, Doris Boaduwaa intercepted a ball from a Ugandan defender and found Salamatu inside the box. She played a feeble shot which was enough to cross the goal line and double Ghana’s lead.

The Princesses laid back after their goal and eased more into the game. The Ugandans were still relentless and searched for an opportunity to reduce the deficit. Juliet Nalukenge of Uganda tried an ambitious long-range shot but it went well wide. Right before the halftime break, Doris Boaduwaa tried to add a third goal from an acute angle but the woodwork denied her.

The second half began with a more resilient ethos from the Ugandans. They were probing to find a goal in the early moments and caught the Princesses blindsided on a number of occasions. The Princesses were more relaxed and were in no rush to add to their goals but felt the pressure pile on them.

A chunk of the half was a midfield hassle between both sides but Uganda had the better of the chances, Black Princesses' goalkeeper, Cynthia was always there to nip their attempts at goal all the time. The Princesses left the rest of the drama late and Rahama Jafaru buried a freekick from Achiaa Anastasia to triple their lead. The enterprising Doris Boaduwaa added another goal after heading home a corner kick from Achiaa again.

When the Princesses thought all was done and dusted, Boaduwaa won a penalty kick after the ball hit the hand of a Ugandan defender. Boaduwaa played the penalty and added the fifth goal to completely seal the victory for the Princesses.