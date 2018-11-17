Black Queens beat Algeria in AWCON opener

news

Ghana managed to double their lead in the second half but the goal was correctly ruled out for offside.

The victory takes Black Queens to top of Group A ahead of the second match between Cameroon and Mali.

Gladys Amfobea's 13th minute strike was enough for the Black Queens to open the campaign with victory.

Ghana began the game in an explosive manner, creating several chances in the early stages of the game but the Algerian goalkeeper was up for the task.

However, Gladys Amfobea took advantage of a miscued pass to volley the ball home for the Black Queens.

The team had another chance fall to captain Elizabeth Addo but his fierce shot was calmly collected the the Algerian shot-stopper.

More to follow...