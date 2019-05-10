Mavis Owusu and Alice Kusi scored a brace each, while 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup top scorer Mukarama Abdulai and Grace Asantewaa scored a goal each to make victory certain for the Black Queens.

Ghana after the win have obtained six points from two games because they won 2-0 in their opening game against Senegal two days ago

Mavis Owusu was adjudged the Most Valuable Player after the game.

Ghana will play host nation Ivory Coast in the final group game on Monday 13 May, 2019 in a battle for the top spot position.

The Queens won the maiden edition of the tournament in 2018 and are hoping to defend it this year.