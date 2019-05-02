Mukarama Abdulai put up a thrilling performance in the 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup staged in Uruguay, after she bagged seven goals to win the top scorer's award in the competition.

She has been under the spotlight since then and a place in the 2019 WAFU Championship will boost the attack of the Black Queens which was virtually non-functional in the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations staged on home soil.

Coach Tagoe-Quarcoo picked her team from 25 players who had been in camp in Cape Coast, having earlier dropped five players from the original 30 last week.

The five players who failed to make the WAFU squad are: Faustina Kyeremeh, Leticia Adjei, Veronica Darkwa, Abigail Tawiah Owusu and Elizabeth Owusuaa.

Explaining the choice of the final squad to the Daily Graphic, Coach Mercy Tagoe Quarcoo who led the Queens to win the maiden tournament last year, said the players had been chosen due to the skill, talent and experience they would bring to the team.

"We wanted to take 21 players to Abidjan but the tournament rules allow for only 20 players.The final list selected is made up of players who have the experience, drive and talent to help us retain the title we won last year," she revealed.

The Queens are scheduled to leave for Abidjan on Friday and begin their title defence on May 9 against Mali in Group B, which also has Nigeria and Niger.

Final squad:

Goalkeepers: Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies), Azume Adams (Prisons Ladies), Barikisu Isshaku (Northern Ladies)

Defenders: Janet Agyir (Hasaacas Ladies), Gladys Amfobea (LadyStrikers FC), Justice Tweneboa (Ampem Darkoa), Ellen Coleman (Ladystrikers FC), Anatasia Akyaa (Sea Lions FC), Blessing Agbomadzi (Sea Lions Ladies), Rita Okyere ( Prisons Ladies)

Midfielders: Grace Asantewaa (Ampem Darkoaa Ladies), Diana Weige (Halifax Ladies), Juliet Acheampong (Prisons Ladies), Grace Animah (Police Ladies), Evelyn Badu (Hasaacas Ladies), Linda Addai (Soccer Intellectuals)

Forwards: Mavis Owusu (Ampem Darkoaa Ladies), Alice Kusi (Fabulous Ladies), Mukarama Abdulai (Northern Ladies), Jane Ayieyam (Police Ladies).