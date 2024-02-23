ADVERTISEMENT
‘Beat Zambia and we’ll top up your incentives’ – GOC president to Black Queens

Emmanuel Ayamga

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has promised to top up the incentives of the Black Queens if they manage to overcome Zambia in their upcoming 2024 Olympic Games qualifier.

GOC president Ben Nunoo Mensah said it is important that Ghana qualifies for the Olympics in order to showcase the country’s football to the world.

According to him, the GOC has more in store for the Black Queens and will liaise with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to increase their incentives if they beat Zambia.

“We have made every arrangement, having in mind that, you are going to qualify for Paris next year,” Nunoo Mensah said when he met the team on Thursday.

“We need to go there and show what Ghanaian football is made of. We will feel so bad, if we are unable to show up or qualify for Paris, especially with the good work Nora Hauptle has done with you girls so far.”

The GOC president added: “I wish you all the best in the game against Zambia and I am pretty sure you ladies can go all the way and do it.”

“Go over Zambia and then when we have more for the team, we will send it over to the federation and it will be used to support your journey.”

Meanwhile, the Black Queens have finally been paid in full their outstanding bonuses ahead of their Olympic qualifier against Zambia.

Each player is said to have been given a cheque with the figure GHc85,000 on it, which is the Bank of Ghana equivalent of the $7,500 owed them.

The Black Queens will face Zambia in the first leg of the Olympic Games third-round qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday, February 23, 2024.

Nora Hauptle’s side has so far enjoyed a remarkable run, having played 11 matches, won 10 and impressively scored 34 goals.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

