Black Queens midfielder Diwura-Soale graduates from Louisiana State University in US

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghanaian female footballer Wasila Diwura-Soale has graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Humanities and Social Sciences.

The 25-year-old was one of many students who successfully graduated from the Louisiana State University (LSU) this weekend.

Diwura-Soale joined the US-based University’s football team in May 2020 and plays in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) of the American college athletic conference.

She previously played for Navarro College between 2017 and 2018, before moving to Lamar University in 2019.

The midfielder was congratulated by the Goal Kick Foundation following her graduation with a degree in Humanities.

“Congratulations to Black Queens and Ghana Women National Team player Wasila Diwura Soale on your graduation yesterday from LSU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Humanities and Social Sciences,” the Foundation posted on Twitter.

Diwura-Soale played for Ghana at U-17 level in 2012 and was part of the Black Maidens side that featured at the World Cup in Azerbaijan.

She also featured for the country’s female U-20 team, the Black Princesses, at the World Cups in Papaw New Guinea and Canada.

In 2015, Diwura-Soale earned an invite to the Black Queens squad and played in a qualifier under coach Didi Dramani.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

