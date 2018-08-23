Pulse.com.gh logo
Black Queens midfielder wins tournament in Spain


Priscilla Okyere had a part to play when ZFK Spartak Subotica emerged champions of the UnitedIFF tournament in Spain.

Priscilla Okyere and her ZFK Spartak Subotica side defeated Portuguese side Sporting CP 4-2 on penalties to win the UnitedIFF tournament in Spain.

The game ended 1-1 within regulation time, before the referee ushered the two sides into penalty shootout to break the tie.

It was the second edition of the best International Women's Football Festival in Tenerif.

Priscilla Okyere is a regular member of the senior women’s national team of Ghana, the Black Queens.

