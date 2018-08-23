Black Queens midfielder wins tournament in Spain

Priscilla Okyere had a part to play when ZFK Spartak Subotica emerged champions of the UnitedIFF tournament in Spain.
The game ended 1-1 within regulation time, before the referee ushered the two sides into penalty shootout to break the tie.
It was the second edition of the best International Women's Football Festival in Tenerif.
Priscilla Okyere is a regular member of the senior women’s national team of Ghana, the Black Queens.