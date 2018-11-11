Pulse.com.gh logo
Black Queens pip South Africa in final pre-Awcon friendly

The exhibition match also opened the Accra Sports Stadium which has been refurbished for the three-week tournament.

  Published:
Hosts Ghana wrapped up their preparations for 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over South Africa on Sunday.

The Black Queens needed a Samira Suleman header in the 21st minute to give Bashir Hayford's girls a winning tone-their first in three pre-tournament friendlies.

She headed home a corner from the left at the near post to beat goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

Both sides displayed glimpses of good football subsequently but failed to turn the scoring opportunities into goals.

The Black Queens nearly got the second of the encounter but Elizabeth Addo's brilliant free-kick from the edge of the box was saved by the crossbar in the 66th minute.

Ghana came close to getting the second goal after Portia Boakye's effort missed the goalposts by a whisker following a cross from Alice Kusi.

The flagship women's tournament in Africa starts next Saturday.

Ghana will tackle Algeria in the opener on Saturday at the same whilst South Africa take on reigning champions Nigeria in their opening fixture at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday.

Football

Guardiola admitted his side were not at their best in the first half
Football Guardiola glad as Man City overcome derby 'fear' to beat Man Utd
Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan pictured scoring their late equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to Wolves on Sunday
Football Mkhitaryan rescues point for Arsenal against Wolves
Poulsen opened the scoring as Leipzig brushed aside Bayer Leverkusen
Football Leipzig, Frankfurt climb after wins to push Bayern down to fifth
"Bolt from the blue:" Ex-Italy manager Gian Piero Ventura told players he is quitting
Football 'I can't save you': Ventura quits as Chievo coach after four games
