Black Queens pip South Africa in final pre-Awcon friendly

Hosts Ghana wrapped up their preparations for 2018 Africa Women's Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over South Africa on Sunday.

The exhibition match also opened the Accra Sports Stadium which has been refurbished for the three-week tournament.

The Black Queens needed a Samira Suleman header in the 21st minute to give Bashir Hayford's girls a winning tone-their first in three pre-tournament friendlies.

She headed home a corner from the left at the near post to beat goalkeeper Kaylin Swart.

Both sides displayed glimpses of good football subsequently but failed to turn the scoring opportunities into goals.

The Black Queens nearly got the second of the encounter but Elizabeth Addo's brilliant free-kick from the edge of the box was saved by the crossbar in the 66th minute.

Ghana came close to getting the second goal after Portia Boakye's effort missed the goalposts by a whisker following a cross from Alice Kusi.

The flagship women's tournament in Africa starts next Saturday.

Ghana will tackle Algeria in the opener on Saturday at the same whilst South Africa take on reigning champions Nigeria in their opening fixture at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday.