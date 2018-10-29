Pulse.com.gh logo
Black Queens should emulate Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea

Ghana is hosting the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) for the very first time in the history of the competition.

  Published:
The Black Queens are aiming at clinching the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) for the first time since its inception.

Ghana are perennial under achievers in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) having finished runners up on three occasions.

Aside Nigeria who are ten time champions of the competition, Equatorial Guinea who are the only nation, aside the most successful side in the competitions history did so when they hosted the competition.

Equatorial Guinea are two times champions of the Africa in the women’s championship and on those two occasions they were the hosts- 2008 and 2012.

Nigeria won three of the ten titles they won as host nation: 1998, 2002 and 2006

There is the clarion call it is Ghana’s turn now that they will be hosting the rest of the continent from 17 November, 2018.

Coach Bashir Hayford’s charges have embarked on a nationwide tour to play friendly games against Ghanaian clubs.

However, three games have been arranged against Zambia, Kenya and South Africa to give the Black Queens much test ahead of the tournament.

