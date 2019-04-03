The Black Stars skipper parted ways with USA outfit Seattle Reign in February, after less than a year with the side, paving way for her to make a switch to the Chinese Women's Super League.

"Excited to have signed for Jiangsu Suning LFC. Thanks to my boss Michael Kallback and Neverland Management for facilitating my move to China #TeamNeverlandMGMT #3Y3ADOM," she wrote on Twitter.

She will reunite with former Kvarnsvedens teammate and Malawian star Tabitha Chawinga.

Addo is the fourth African to make a move to the Chinese Women's Super League in 2019, following the footsteps of South Africa duo Linda Motlhalo and Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana and Nigeria's Francisca Ordega.

The 25-year-old led the Black Queens to win the WAFU Championship in February 2018, but they were crashed out of the 2018 Africa Women’s Nations Cup on home soil in November last year.

Nonetheless, Addo was named in the Best XI of the 2018 Women's AFCON despite exiting the group stage.