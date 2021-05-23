RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Black Queens striker Gifty Asare sponsors 13-year-old girl's education to football academy

Youth elite soccer players from about ages 5 – 13 years should be exposed to as much soccer as possible.

Children with such passion are certainly special, but their parents often feel an immense amount of pressure while supporting their children to chase their dreams.

This is the dream of Ghana international Gifty Ayew Asare and as part of her commitment to developing talents and social responsibility exercise, she took upon herself to sponsor the education of a 13-year-old girl, and take her to a football academy to pursue her dream as a footballer.

The girl known as Benedicta Kyeremaa, a class six pupil of 'Obo Presby B' located at Kwahu Obo, in the Eastern Region was seen by the Black Queens player playing football in a video posted by Ghana's dancing teacher, Percy Jackson.

The striker, Gifty Ayew Asare after watching the video took a step ahead to the school to present a proposal that she will "take care of the girl's education, her life activities and also help her to bring out the football talent."

She promised to invest in the talent development of the girl at all levels adding that she runs an NGO known as the Good Heart Foundation that aims at developing talents in the youth who wants to pursue their dream as footballers.

The game of football unites people from different races and walks of life.

It promotes teamwork, team spirit, hard work, and passion.

Watch below the 13-year-old girl as she displays her football talent.

