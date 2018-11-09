Pulse.com.gh logo
Black Queens striker Sandra Owusu Ansah ruled out of AWCON

  Published:
Sandra Owusu Ansah will have no part to play in the Black Queens campaign during the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup Nations (AWCON) due an injury she sustained at club level.

Sandra was expected to join the team in camp but picked up an injury while playing for her club side Zouk Mosbeh Girls FC in the final match of the Lebanese League.

 

Coach Bashir Hayford who is expected to announce his final 21-man squad for the tournament has no option than to exclude her from the list.

The senior national female team of Ghana have played international games against Zambia and Kenya, having lost 3-2 and drawn 1-1, respectively as they prepare for the competition.

They are left with their last preparatory game against the Bayana Bayana on home soil, before the competitions kicks off.

The Black Queens will open the 2018 AWCON tournament with a clash against their Algerian counterparts on Saturday at the Ohene Djan Sports Stadium, Accra.

Ghana have been drawn in group A alongside Algeria, Cameroon and Mali.

