Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France

Exactly a year today, the Black Queens were humiliated 8-0 by France in a friendly match played in Reim.

The game formed part of the preparations for the Queens ahead of the 2018 African Women's Nations Cup tournament which will be staged in Ghana.

The first half ended one nil to France but the Blues upped the ante in the second and scored seven goals.

Amandine Henry, Viviane Asseyi and Eugenie Le Sommer all scored a brace each as Valerie Gauvin and Ouleymata Sar also netted for France.

Jane Ayieyam's consolation goal was disallowed by the referee because of a foul on a French player in the build-up to the ball hitting the back of the net.

This is the second time Black Queens have been embarrassed in Europe after last year's 11-0 loss to Germany.