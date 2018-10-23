Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Black Queens suffer 8-0 defeat against France

On 23 October, 2017 the senior national male football team of Ghana suffered 8-0 defeat in a friendly tie.

  • Published:

Exactly a year today, the Black Queens were humiliated 8-0 by France in a friendly match played in Reim.

The game formed part of the preparations for the Queens ahead of the 2018 African Women's Nations Cup tournament which will be staged in Ghana.

READ MORE: This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast Mariners

The first half ended one nil to France but the Blues upped the ante in the second and scored seven goals.

Amandine Henry, Viviane Asseyi and Eugenie Le Sommer all scored a brace each as Valerie Gauvin and Ouleymata Sar also netted for France.

Jane Ayieyam's consolation goal was disallowed by the referee because of a foul on a French player in the build-up to the ball hitting the back of the net.

READ MORE: Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo & Messi combined

This is the second time Black Queens have been embarrassed in Europe after last year's 11-0 loss to Germany.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football Power Ranking: R. Madrid out of top 10 as ManUnited return Football Power Ranking: R. Madrid out of top 10 as ManUnited return
Football: Resistance to USA game is 'cultural', says La Liga president Football Resistance to USA game is 'cultural', says La Liga president
Football: Let's miss Messi while we're winning - Valverde Football Let's miss Messi while we're winning - Valverde
Football: Italian group wrests Parma control from Chinese owners Football Italian group wrests Parma control from Chinese owners
Football: Houllier lauds Klopp but picks out PSG for Champions League glory Football Houllier lauds Klopp but picks out PSG for Champions League glory
Ronaldo shows off £1.85 million diamond wrist watch ahead of Man United clash Ronaldo shows off £1.85 million diamond wrist watch ahead of Man United clash

Recommended Videos

I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan I will retire at Kotoko - Asamoah Gyan
Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journo
Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup Ghana beat Brazil to win historic U-20 World Cup



Top Articles

1 These are the matches injured Lionel Messi will missbullet
2 This is how much Usain Bolt will receive at Central Coast Mariners...bullet
3 Isco throws shade at Ronaldo following Real Madrid woesbullet
4 Asamoah Gyan shares money to his fans on the streets of Accrabullet
5 Meet the richest footballer who is wealthier than Ronaldo &...bullet
6 How Alex Ferguson used same tactic to beat Arsenal in every clashbullet
7 I feel sad that Nyantakyi has lost everything – Asamoah Gyanbullet
8 Barcelona have failed to beat Madrid without Messi since 2004bullet
9 Football Last-gasp Icardi header grabs Inter derby spoilsbullet
10 Football Return of a hungry Ronaldo worrying for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Emmauel Boateng performs to Shatta Wale hit song ‘Amount’bullet
2 Watch how Black Stars mesmerised Kotoko 3-0bullet
3 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
4 Normalisation Committee member pours out his anger at journobullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Black Stars whip Egypt 6-1 in World Cup qualifiersbullet
7 Video Asamoah Gyan mobbed in Kumasi on arrivalbullet
8 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of...bullet
9 Video Minister for Sports explains why Ghana didn’t face...bullet
10 Video Watch Godsway Donyoh’s hat-trick for FC...bullet

Football

Spain forward Paco Alcacer (R) has scored seven goals in just 109 minutes for Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund. He is set to add to his 11 goals for club and country so far this season against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Football Facing Atletico is like 'toothache' for Dortmund goal-ace Alcacer
South Korea's under-19 football team were left stony faced after organisers played North Korea's national anthem ahead of their match against Jordan
Football You're not singing any more: North's anthem played for South Korea
Raja goalkeeper Anas Zniti has gone 461 minutes in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League without conceding a goal
Football Enyimba face huge challenge against watertight Raja
Faced with a match-fixing scandal, Red Star Belgrade have fallen silent ahead of their next Champions League match against Liverpool on Wednesday
Football Faced with match-fixing scandal, Red Star adopt code of silence
X
Advertisement