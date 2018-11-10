Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Black Queens to face South Africa in final friendly

The Ghana women’s team will play South Africa in their final friendly match ahead of the 2018 AWCON on Sunday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Ghana women’s team will play South Africa in their final friendly match ahead of the 2018 AWCON on Sunday.

The Black Queens will be playing at the refurbished Accra Sports Stadium for the first time since the facility was closed down over a year ago.

Ghana is yet to record a win in the series of friendly matches it has played so far in the lead up to the tournament that is being hosted on home soil from November 17.

The Black Queens is, however, looking to secure a booster win over their South African counterparts in Sunday’s final preparatory match.

Ghana is drawn in Group A of the 2018 AWCON where they will face Cameroon, Mali and Algeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Thomas Partey scores, gives assist in Atletico win Thomas Partey scores, gives assist in Atletico win
Football: Mourinho takes swipe at Aguero ahead of City clash Football Mourinho takes swipe at Aguero ahead of City clash
Football: Ruiz and late own goal rescue Napoli in rainy Genoa Football Ruiz and late own goal rescue Napoli in rainy Genoa
Football: Greece's Tsitsipas beats de Minaur to win Next Gen ATP Final Football Greece's Tsitsipas beats de Minaur to win Next Gen ATP Final
Football: 'We'll deal with pressure': Kimmich defiant as Bayern fall seven points behind Football 'We'll deal with pressure': Kimmich defiant as Bayern fall seven points behind
Football: Record-breaking Hamilton claims Mercedes' 100th pole position Football Record-breaking Hamilton claims Mercedes' 100th pole position

Recommended Videos

Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife Mention those behind bribe – Kweku Baako dares Nyanyakyi’s wife
Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil Court throws out Derek Boateng's suit against John Paintsil
Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000 Bukom Banku wears eyelashes worth GHC 1,000



Football

Delays to finishing Tottenham's new stadium have resulted in the club playing home games at Wembley for a second season
Football Pochettino pleads for patience with 'stunning' new stadium
Memphis Depay carried Lyon to victory over Guingamp
Football Depay sparks Lyon to win over bottom side Guingamp
Argentinian defender Juan Foyth (second right) celebrates his winner as Tottenham beat Crystal Palace 1-0
Football Lloris 'one of the best' for Pochettino as Spurs grind out another win
Alcacer ensured Bayern tasted defeat for the third time in the Bundesliga this season
Football Alcacer fires Dortmund past beleaguered Bayern to maintain Bundesliga lead
X
Advertisement