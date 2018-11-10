Black Queens to face South Africa in final friendly

news

The Ghana women’s team will play South Africa in their final friendly match ahead of the 2018 AWCON on Sunday.

The Black Queens will be playing at the refurbished Accra Sports Stadium for the first time since the facility was closed down over a year ago.

Ghana is yet to record a win in the series of friendly matches it has played so far in the lead up to the tournament that is being hosted on home soil from November 17.

The Black Queens is, however, looking to secure a booster win over their South African counterparts in Sunday’s final preparatory match.

Ghana is drawn in Group A of the 2018 AWCON where they will face Cameroon, Mali and Algeria.