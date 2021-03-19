The U-20 player joins from top-tier side HB Koge in the Danish Super League.

In a statement, HB Køge’s director Per Rud said: "From the autumn, we have good experiences with having some of our very young players on loan at YMCA Roskilde this autumn.

"We are therefore pleased that again in the spring we were able to enter into an agreement with YMCA, Roskilde to send some of our young players on grass with them".

"Assinki has a lot of talent, and is around Ghana’s U20 national team, but he has to go out and have playing time – and more than there is a prospect with us in the spring – if he is to continue the development."

Frank Assinki, formerly of Inter Allies

The former Inter Allies defender was instrumental for the Black Meteors at the African U-20 championship in Mauritania.

He played all the minutes in the Satellites triumph at the tournament.