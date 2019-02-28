Toku is understood to have signed a long-term contract with Boavista.

According to a report by FootballMadeInGhana the former club of Emmanuel Toku Cheetah FC confirmed the deal with the Portuguese side on Wednesday evening.

Emmanuel Toku played a key role to help Ghana qualify for the Africa U20 Nations Cup staged in Niger, but unfortunately the Black Satellites failed to qualify for the FIFA U20 World Cup.

Toku is well known for the role he played as Ghana finished runners-up in the 2017 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in 2017.

And he was also instrumental as Ghana reached the knockout stage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017.