Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Black Satellites World Cup winning goalie is trainer is dead


John Abeka Black Satellites World Cup winning goalkeeper’s trainer dies of heart attack

  • Published:
play

Former Ghana goalkeeper John Abeka has been confirmed dead in Cape Coast on Thursday.

Abekah complained of heart ache and when he was rushed to the Swim Hospital in Cape Coast he passed away.

“He died of heart attack this morning. He complained of heartache and when we rushed to the hospital he died immediately.”

John Abekah was the goalkeeper’s trainer of the Black Satellites team that became the first African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

He played for clubs such as Vipers, Akotex, kotoko and ElevenWise.

John Abekah also manned the post for the Black Stars in his heydays.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mohamed Salah: Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in the Champions League final against Liverpool Mohamed Salah Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in the Champions League final against Liverpool
Indiscipline: Sergio Ramos is third on the list of most red carded players of all-time Indiscipline Sergio Ramos is third on the list of most red carded players of all-time
Football: Young USA squad face Neymar and star-studded Brazil Football Young USA squad face Neymar and star-studded Brazil
Ghana: We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayew Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayew
Today In History: Ghana beat Sudan to qualify for 2010 FIFA World Cup Today In History Ghana beat Sudan to qualify for 2010 FIFA World Cup
Football: Japan and Chile call off friendly after earthquake Football Japan and Chile call off friendly after earthquake

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clash
Sports News: False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil Sports News False ex-wife stabbing reports cost me a fortune - John Paintsil
Yaya Toure: Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos Yaya Toure Fans light flares as player arrives to sign for Olympiakos



Top Articles

1 Today In History Thomas Partey bags hat-trick as Ghana whip Congo 5-1bullet
2 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount...bullet
3 La Liga Lionel Messi breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo’s exit from...bullet
4 AFCON 2019 Kwadwo Asamoah suffers injury in Black Stars trainingbullet
5 Number 12 FIFA extends Kwesi Nyantakyi’s ban for 45 daysbullet
6 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black Stars...bullet
7 CAF Confederation Cup Aduana Stars reaped what they sowedbullet
8 Ghanaian Players Abroad Gambian actress explains why she...bullet
9 La Liga Karim Benzema breaks Ronaldo’s recordbullet
10 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
3 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of the Seasonbullet
4 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet
5 Watch Kwadwo Asamoah's wonderful assist as Inter pip Atleticobullet
6 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
7 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of...bullet
8 Watch how Ghanaian youngster tore Barca's unbeaten run apartbullet
9 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
10 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that...bullet

Football

Kenya announce final squad for Ghana clash
2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kenya announce final squad for Ghana clash
Schedules and times for the UEFA Nations League group stage
Germany vs France Schedules and times for the UEFA Nations League group stage
Bairstow managed just six runs in two innings as a specialist batsman in the fourth Test
Football England's Bairstow to keep wicket in India finale
Transfer Liberty Professionals star Amoh Attipoe joins Spanish side Extremadura UD