news

Former Ghana goalkeeper John Abeka has been confirmed dead in Cape Coast on Thursday.

Abekah complained of heart ache and when he was rushed to the Swim Hospital in Cape Coast he passed away.

“He died of heart attack this morning. He complained of heartache and when we rushed to the hospital he died immediately.”

John Abekah was the goalkeeper’s trainer of the Black Satellites team that became the first African country to win the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

He played for clubs such as Vipers, Akotex, kotoko and ElevenWise.

John Abekah also manned the post for the Black Stars in his heydays.