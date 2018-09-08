Black Starlets beat Togo to advance to Semi-Final Of

news

Ghana qualified to the semi-final of the African U17 zonal qualifiers after beating Togo 2-1 in Niamey on Saturday.

Simon Appiah converted an 85th-minute penalty to give Karim Zito's side victory.

Ghana took the lead through Christian Agyenim Boateng in the 42nd minute when he shrugged off pressure from his marker to slot past the goalkeeper.

READ ALSO: Ten-man Kenya pip Ghana 1-0 in Nairobi

But the celebrations were transient and lasted for just two minutes as the Togolese levelled.

The result means the Black Starlets finished top of Group A with four points from two matches.