Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Black Starlets beat Togo to advance to Semi-Final Of


WAFU U17 Tournament Black Starlets beat Togo to advance to Semi-Final Of

Simon Appiah converted an 85th-minute penalty to give Karim Zito's side victory.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Ghana qualified to the semi-final of the African U17 zonal qualifiers after beating Togo 2-1 in Niamey on Saturday.

Simon Appiah converted an 85th-minute penalty to give Karim Zito's side victory.

Ghana took the lead through Christian Agyenim Boateng in the 42nd minute when he shrugged off pressure from his marker to slot past the goalkeeper.

READ ALSO: Ten-man Kenya pip Ghana 1-0 in Nairobi

But the celebrations were transient and lasted for just two minutes as the Togolese levelled.

The result means the Black Starlets finished top of Group A with four points from two matches.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Football: England's Shaw stretchered off with head knock Football England's Shaw stretchered off with head knock
Football: Ten-man Kenya shock Ghana in Africa Cup qualifying Football Ten-man Kenya shock Ghana in Africa Cup qualifying
Football: Kane receives Golden Boot award at adoring Wembley Football Kane receives Golden Boot award at adoring Wembley
Football: Nigeria sink Seychelles to revive Cup of Nations bid Football Nigeria sink Seychelles to revive Cup of Nations bid
Football: Switzerland put six past Iceland in Nations League Football Switzerland put six past Iceland in Nations League
Video: Watch the goal that secured victory for Kenya over Ghana Video Watch the goal that secured victory for Kenya over Ghana

Recommended Videos

Video: Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghana
Video: Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clash
Alexis Sanchez: Player announces breakup from his girlfriend in emotional tribute Alexis Sanchez Player announces breakup from his girlfriend in emotional tribute



Top Articles

1 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Black Stars probable line-up against Kenyabullet
2 FIFA Player of the Year These are the only African players to mount...bullet
3 2019 AFCON Qualifiers This is the kick-off time for Ghana clash...bullet
4 Ghana We have advised Andre Ayew on Black Stars captaincy: Sola Ayewbullet
5 John Abeka Black Satellites World Cup winning goalkeeper’s...bullet
6 2019 AFCON Qualifiers Kwesi Appiah names 21-man squad for...bullet
7 Mohamed Salah Zidane opens up on what he told Ramos in the...bullet
8 Afcon Qualifier Ayews, Asamoah Gyan dropped from Black...bullet
9 Throwback Ghana beat Kenya 13-2 in what remains their...bullet
10 Real Madrid Connection Here is what Ronaldo told...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Kwadwo Asamoah speaks of injury worry ahead of Kenya clashbullet
2 Video Black Stars sing jama ahead of Kenya clashbullet
3 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
4 Video Kevin-Prince Boateng launches rap career ahead of Serie A...bullet
5 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
6 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
7 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of...bullet
8 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
9 Video Gyan rubbishes assertion that Ghana would have won...bullet
10 Back to the Roots Memphis Depay dancing ‘adobe’ in...bullet

Football

"Intelligence matters more than feet": says ex-Italy coach Arrigo Sacchi of the Azzurri's 1-1 draw against Poland.
Football Ex-Italy coach Sacchi says Azzurri, Balotelli lack 'intelligence'
AFCON 2019 Qualifier Ten-man Kenya pip Ghana 1-0 in Nairobi
John Terry is reportedly set to join Spartak Moscow
Football Terry set for surprise Spartak move -- reports
Ronald Koeman will take charge of his first competitive match as Dutch coach against France on Sunday
Football Playing world champions 'always a bit special' - Koeman
X
Advertisement